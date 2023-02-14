UrduPoint.com

US Flies Tactical Aircraft For 17 Hours With Artificial Intelligence - Lockheed Martin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The US Air Force and two major aircraft companies have successfully flown a tactical training aircraft for 17 hours using artificial intelligence (AI), Lockheed Martin announced in a press release on Monday.

"The Lockheed Martin VISTA X-62A, a one-of-a-kind training aircraft, was flown by an artificial intelligence agent for more than 17 hours recently, representing the first time AI engaged on a tactical aircraft," the release stated.

The VISTA, or Variable In-flight Simulation Test Aircraft was flown on the successful test at the US Air Force Test Pilot school (USAF TPS) at Edwards Air Force Base in the US state of California, Lockheed Martin said.

"VISTA is a one-of-a-kind training airplane developed by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in collaboration with Calspan Corporation for the USAF TPS. Built on open systems architecture," the release said.

The VISTA aircraft is equipped with specialized software that allows it to mimic the performance characteristics of other aircraft, Lockheed Martin said.

