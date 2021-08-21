UrduPoint.com

US Flight Operations From Kabul Resume, Flights to Land in Germany Today - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The US military has resumed flights out of Kabul after being delayed for between six and seven hours due to the refugee processing facility in Qatar reaching its maximum capacity, Army Major General Hank Taylor said on Friday at a news conference on Afghanistan.

"We did pause flights earlier today leaving Kabul while we adjusted resources and personnel to ensure a temporary capacity issue at one of our stopover locations, although flight operations have resumed," Taylor said. "We're grateful for our allies including Germany, where flights will land today."

The allowance of flights into Germany and other locations such as Bahrain is expected to increase the number of people the US military will be able to evacuate from Afghanistan.

