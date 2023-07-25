Open Menu

US Flowing Security Aid To Ukraine At 'Incredibly Rapid Pace' - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 11:35 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United States is flowing military aid to Ukraine at an "incredibly rapid pace" as Ukraine grapples with ammunition hunger amid its counteroffensive, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday.

"We are flowing aid and security assistance to Ukraine at an incredibly rapid pace," Singh said during a press briefing.

The Department of Defense continues to work with the industry to ramp up production of needed ammunition and also works with US allies and partners in the defense industrial base to increase US stockpiles, Singh added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pentagon announced another package of security assistance for Ukraine worth $400 million, which includes armored vehicles, anti-armor weapons, as well as munitions for air defense and artillery systems.

