US Focus Not On Fighting In Ukraine, It's On Reassuring NATO Partners And Allies - Austin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 12:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The United States remains focused not on fighting in Ukraine as the main thing is to reassure NATO partners and allies, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a briefing on Friday.
"Our focus isn't on fighting in Ukraine, it's on reassuring NATO partners and allies," he told journalists.