US Focused on Building International Consensus After Mideast Attacks - Shanahan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The United States is focused on building international consensus after a series of attacks that have occurred in the middle East, US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan told reporters on Friday.

"We have an international situation there in the Middle East...The focus for myself and Ambassador [John] Bolton and Secretary [Mike] Pompeo is to build international consensus to this international problem," Shanahan said.