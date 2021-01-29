UrduPoint.com
US Focused On Dealing With Iran's Advancement Toward Nuclear Weapon - Sullivan

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Biden administration is prioritizing dealing with Iran's progress towards achieving a nuclear weapon, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"From our perspective, a critical early priority has to be to deal with what is an escalating nuclear crisis as they move closer and closer to having enough fissile material for a weapon," Sullivan said during a virtual panel discussion hosted by the US Institute of Peace.

The Biden administration would like to reestablish some of the constraints on Iran's nuclear program that have fallen apart over the past two years, Sullivan said.

President Joe Biden has vowed to renter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after his predecessor Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the accord and pursued a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran.

The agreement constrained Iranian nuclear activities in return for easing of sanctions.

