US Focused on Helping Ukraine Return Territories Taken by Russia Since Feb 24 - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during an interview that the United States is focused on helping Ukraine return the territories taken by Russia since February 24 - the start of Moscow's special military operation.

"Our focus is in continuing doing what we've been doing, which is to make sure that Ukraine has in its hands what it needs to defend itself... to take back territories that have been seized from it since February 24," Blinken told The Wall Street Journal.

He also said Kiev needs not only military, but economic and humanitarian support as well.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

Referendums on the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions becoming part of Russia were held on September 23-27, 2022. Most voters supported joining Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed relevant treaties with the territories' heads on September 30.