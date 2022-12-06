UrduPoint.com

US Focused On Helping Ukraine Return Territories Taken By Russia Since Feb 24 - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 08:20 AM

US Focused on Helping Ukraine Return Territories Taken by Russia Since Feb 24 - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during an interview that the United States is focused on helping Ukraine return the territories taken by Russia since February 24 - the start of Moscow's special military operation.

"Our focus is in continuing doing what we've been doing, which is to make sure that Ukraine has in its hands what it needs to defend itself... to take back territories that have been seized from it since February 24," Blinken told The Wall Street Journal.

He also said Kiev needs not only military, but economic and humanitarian support as well.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

Referendums on the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions becoming part of Russia were held on September 23-27, 2022. Most voters supported joining Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed relevant treaties with the territories' heads on September 30.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson Donetsk Kiev United States February September From

Recent Stories

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

6 hours ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

6 hours ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

6 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, ..

Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, smart watch recovered

7 hours ago
 Govt not in favor of early elections: Rana Tanveer ..

Govt not in favor of early elections: Rana Tanveer Hussain

7 hours ago
 South Korean Police Arrest First 2 Officers Involv ..

South Korean Police Arrest First 2 Officers Involved in Itaewon Tragedy - Report ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.