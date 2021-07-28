UrduPoint.com
US Focuses On Ransomware In Cybersecurity Talks, Ignoring Russia's Requests - Ryabkov

At the negotiations on cybersecurity, the United States is trying to highlight only the problem of ransomware, ignoring Russia's concerns in this area, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said following consultations in Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) At the negotiations on cybersecurity, the United States is trying to highlight only the problem of ransomware, ignoring Russia's concerns in this area, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said following consultations in Geneva.

Consultations between Russia and the United States on strategic stability were held in Geneva on Wednesday. The Russian interdepartmental delegation was headed by Ryabkov, the US delegation was led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. The parties also discussed issues related to cybersecurity.

"The United States picks out only one aspect of the widest range of issues that interest us and that we want to deal with. This is ransomware and persecution of those who are engaged in this," Ryabkov said.

"We want the Americans to understand that we need a reaction to our appeals in various situations, including when there is a harmful effect on our infrastructure, on our legal entities from the US jurisdiction, we need a meaningful, substantive, professional response from the US side to these our appeals, with which things are not going well," he added.

Russia expects that dialogue with the United States on cybersecurity will become regular if a broad agenda is discussed, Ryabkov noted.

He stressed that it was important for Russia during the dialogue on cybersecurity to discuss, in particular, the issues of attempts to use the internet to influence weapons control systems.

"This is not the same as strategic stability. It can be roughly reduced to attempts to use Internet technologies, for example, to influence drones," the deputy minister added.

