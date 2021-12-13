US Focusing on Understand Military Environment at Russia-Ukraine Border - General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US armed forces deployed in Europe are trying to better understand the military environment at the border between Russia and Ukraine, US Air Forces in Europe Commander Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The US armed forces deployed in Europe are trying to better understand the military environment at the border between Russia and Ukraine, US Air Forces in Europe Commander Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian said on Monday.

"We are focused on understanding the environment," Harrigian said during a virtual discussion.

The general pointed out that the US military is working on any possible options, but wants to allow diplomacy work.

"Certainly we spent a lot of time thinking about that.

" Harrigan said with respect to the troops state of readiness. "Our focus internally has really been to make sure that we are ready."

The United States and its allies have accused Russia of a troop buildup at the country's border with Ukraine as a possible preparation for an invasion.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying NATO's military activity near the Russian borders poses a threat to the country's own security and it reserves the right to move its troops on its sovereign territory.