UrduPoint.com

US Focusing On Understand Military Environment At Russia-Ukraine Border - General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:06 PM

US Focusing on Understand Military Environment at Russia-Ukraine Border - General

The US armed forces deployed in Europe are trying to better understand the military environment at the border between Russia and Ukraine, US Air Forces in Europe Commander Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The US armed forces deployed in Europe are trying to better understand the military environment at the border between Russia and Ukraine, US Air Forces in Europe Commander Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian said on Monday.

"We are focused on understanding the environment," Harrigian said during a virtual discussion.

The general pointed out that the US military is working on any possible options, but wants to allow diplomacy work.

"Certainly we spent a lot of time thinking about that.

" Harrigan said with respect to the troops state of readiness. "Our focus internally has really been to make sure that we are ready."

The United States and its allies have accused Russia of a troop buildup at the country's border with Ukraine as a possible preparation for an invasion.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying NATO's military activity near the Russian borders poses a threat to the country's own security and it reserves the right to move its troops on its sovereign territory.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe United States Border

Recent Stories

DBA nomination papers deadline overs

DBA nomination papers deadline overs

20 seconds ago
 UK's Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader ..

UK's Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader in 'Most Capable' Prime Minis ..

21 seconds ago
 Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange Project likely to be c ..

Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange Project likely to be completed by June 2022

23 seconds ago
 Embarrassed UEFA forced to redo Champions League l ..

Embarrassed UEFA forced to redo Champions League last-16 draw after 'error'

25 seconds ago
 Task of polio-free society to be achieved at all c ..

Task of polio-free society to be achieved at all costs: KP CS

3 minutes ago
 Thousands briefly shut indoors on Spanish volcano ..

Thousands briefly shut indoors on Spanish volcano island

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.