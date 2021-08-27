UrduPoint.com

US Foils Attempt To Import Fake Designer Shoes, Handbags Worth $53Mln - Customs Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Foils Attempt to Import Fake Designer Shoes, Handbags Worth $53Mln - Customs Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) US officials seized more than 39,243 counterfeit designer products such as sneakers and handbags that arrived at the port in Los Angeles in two shipping containers from China, the Customs and Border Protection (CPB) agency said on Thursday.

"CBP officers discovered sandals, handbags, sneakers, hats, wallets, backpacks, mobile phone cases, and belts bearing numerous registered and recorded trademarks, such as Gucci, Dior, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Yeezy, Versace, Fendi, Balenciaga, Burberry, Chrome Hearts, Nike, Air Jordan, and Ferragamo," the agency said in a press release.

While the products historically have been sold on illegitimate websites and in underground outlets, the rise of e-commerce has offered a haven for criminals who are able to sell counterfeit goods using seemingly legitimate listings, the release added.

If genuine, the seized merchandise would have had a combined estimated manufacturer's suggested retail price of $53,745,802, according to the release.

