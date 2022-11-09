US Follows Up on Prisoner Swap Offer to Russia, Proposes 'Alternative' Path - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Biden administration is following up with Russia on a potential prisoner swap deal involving detained basketball player Brittney Griner and offering an alternative approach to the matter, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"As we have said before, the US Government made a significant offer to the Russians to resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions of American citizens. In the subsequent weeks, despite a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians, the US Government has continued to follow up on that offer and propose alternative potential ways forward with the Russians through all available channels," Jean-Pierre said in a statement on early Wednesday morning.

The Biden administration continues to work tirelessly to secure Griner's release, as well as that of Paul Whelan, who was convicted by Russia on espionage charges, the statement said.

US President Joe Biden directed his administration to urge Russia to improve Griner's treatment and conditions in the jail where she is detained, the statement added.

In late July, US media reported that the Biden administration offered to exchange imprisoned Russian national Viktor Bout for Griner and for convicted spy Paul Whelan.