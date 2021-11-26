US Food, Drug Administration Says Molnupiravir Pill Significantly Reduces COVID-19 Risks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The molnupiravir (MOV) pill significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization or death following infection with the novel coronavirus, the FDA said in a briefing document on Friday ahead of an expert committee safety review of the drug.

"Treatment with MOV significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization or death through Day 29 by approximately 50%. The efficacy of MOV was demonstrated in a Phase 2/3 clinical study... in non-hospitalized adults with mild to moderate COVID-19, at least 1 risk factor for severe illness, and symptom onset within 5 days prior to initiating treatment," the FDA said.

The FDA Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on November 30 to discuss the Emergency Use Authorization application submitted by MOV's manufacturer, Merck & co.

Inc. to treat adults with mild to moderate infections who are at risk of being hospitalized.

Several identified risks, such as reproductive toxicity and other harmful side effects, will be subject to review by the FDA committee during their meeting. However, the briefing document concluded that the MOV safety profile "supports short-term clinical use" in the target population.

Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health on Tuesday announced that they secured more than 8,000 MOV doses, with the drug expected to enter their market as early as January.

On November 19, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the use of MOV, also known as Lagevrio, for emergency use.