UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Force Levels In Afghanistan, Iraq Down To 2,500 Each - Acting Defense Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

US Force Levels in Afghanistan, Iraq Down to 2,500 Each - Acting Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Pentagon has fully carried out US President Donald Trump's order to draw down troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, and now has just 2,500 soldiers stationed in each country, Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said in a pair of statements on Friday.

 

"Today, US force levels in Afghanistan have reached 2,500. Directed by President Trump, and as I announced on November 17, this drawdown brings US forces in the country to their lowest levels since 2001," Miller said. "Today, the United States has reduced the force levels in Iraq to 2,500 as directed by President Trump."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Pentagon Iraq Trump United States November

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

1 hour ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemimaâ€™s â€œWhatâ€™s Love ..

2 hours ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

2 hours ago

Govt increases POL prices again

2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.