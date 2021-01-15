US Force Levels in Afghanistan, Iraq Down to 2,500 Each - Acting Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Pentagon has fully carried out US President Donald Trump's order to draw down troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, and now has just 2,500 soldiers stationed in each country, Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said in a pair of statements on Friday.

"Today, US force levels in Afghanistan have reached 2,500. Directed by President Trump, and as I announced on November 17, this drawdown brings US forces in the country to their lowest levels since 2001," Miller said. "Today, the United States has reduced the force levels in Iraq to 2,500 as directed by President Trump."