US Forced Europe To Increase Spending On US Military Procurement- Russian Security Council

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 04:25 PM

Washington successfully achieved the goal of forcing European countries to increase spending on the purchase of US military equipment at the NATO summit last week, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Washington successfully achieved the goal of forcing European countries to increase spending on the purchase of US military equipment at the NATO summit last week, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"Washington has successfully achieved its goal to force European states to increase spending on the purchase of products of the US military-industrial complex," Patrushev said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, commenting on the results of the recent NATO summit.

When asked about the EU's first common defense program approved last week, dubbed Strategic Compass, the official said that the new strategy will lead to the creation of a NATO branch, which will tie Europe even more to the US defense industry.

"The defense strategy of the EU suggests, in particular, an increase in military spending and the formation of a small all-European contingent of 5,000 people. The leaders of the EU countries naively believe that they are moving towards the so-called strategic autonomy of Europe. In fact, the creation of another branch of NATO is underway," he said.

