US Forced to Change Tactics of Dual-Purpose Work Over Global Concern - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The Pentagon is forced to change tactics when organizing dual-purpose work in biology due to the concern of the world community, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"At the same time, due to the growing concern of the world community, the Pentagon is forced to change its tactics when organizing dual-purpose work," Kirillov told reporters.