US Forces Abandon 2 Bases In Northeastern Syria - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:41 PM

The US forces have vacated two bases in northeastern Syria, and moved in the direction of Iraq, Syrian state-run Sana news agency reported on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The US forces have vacated two bases in northeastern Syria, and moved in the direction of Iraq, Syrian state-run Sana news agency reported on Wednesday.

Approximately 40 trucks with military equipment have left the Khrab al-Jir base in the Hasakah province heading to the village of al-Sweidyia near the Iraqi border, according to the news outlet.

Similarly, 50 trucks have exited the base in the city of al-Shadadi, heading north via the eastern road leading to al-Walid crossing to Iraq.

The agency noted that some al-Shadadi trucks came from the Deir ez-Zor province.

