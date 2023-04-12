US Forces Capture ISIS Facilitator, 2 Associates in Helicopter Raid in Syria - CENTCOM

(@FahadShabbir)

US forces recently captured an Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) facilitator and two of his associates during a helicopter raid in eastern Syria, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) US forces recently captured an Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) facilitator and two of his associates during a helicopter raid in eastern Syria, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.

"US Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid in eastern Syria late on the evening of April 8, capturing Hudayfah al Yemeni, an ISIS attack facilitator, and two of his associates," CENTCOM said in a press release. "The capture of Hudayfah al Yemeni and his associates will disrupt the organization's ability to plot and carry out operations."

No civilians were killed or injured, the release said.