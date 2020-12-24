US Forces Come Under Attack Near Eastern Syrian Town - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) American troops came under attack by unidentified militias near the town of Al-Busayrah in the eastern Syrian countryside, a Syrian daily reported Thursday.

An armored vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device in the northeastern Deir-ez-Zor province, the Al-Watan paper cited sources as saying.

The hydrocarbons-rich area is controlled by the Kurdish-majority Syrian Democratic Forces with the help of the United States. The Syrian government sees US troops as occupants who it says have been stealing Syria's oil.