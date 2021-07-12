UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces Commander In Afghanistan Steps Down As Withdrawal Continues - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

US Forces Commander in Afghanistan Steps Down as Withdrawal Continues - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Gen. Scott Miller has handed his authority as the US forces commander in Afghanistan to Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Frank McKenzie on Monday, Washington Post reported.

The transition ceremony of command authorities took place during a ceremony at the US military headquarters in Kabul following US President Joe Biden's announcement last week that the full drawdown of American forces will be completed by the end of August.

Gen. McKenzie arrived in Afghanistan on Monday morning and told reporters traveling with him that the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) is pursuing a "military victory" over the Afghan government while predicting the military group will encounter significant resistance in Kabul since the capital defense has become more complex and larger since the 1990s, the newspaper reported.

"I think, certainly, the provincial capitals are at risk, and we'll see how that shakes out over the next few weeks," McKenzie said as cited by Washington post. "I think the Afghans are determined to fight very hard for those provincial capitals."

Gen. Scott Miller has been the commander of the US forces in Afghanistan since September 2, 2018, making him the longest-serving top military commander in the course of nearly 20 years of US presence in Afghanistan.

The announcement of the planned transfer of command authority from Miller to McKenzie in Afghanistan was made by Pentagon in early July. Miller is expected to remain in Afghanistan in the coming weeks to complete the turnover of his duties and responsibilities to McKenzie.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia Washington Pentagon July August September 2018 Post From Government Top

Recent Stories

The beautiful moments of UEFA EURO 2020™ made ma ..

8 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan trade potential $10 billion, actual tra ..

39 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 unveiled as new Mid-Range Killer o ..

44 minutes ago

34,536 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.