US Forces Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terrorists In Somalia On Friday - Statement

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 12:02 AM

US forces on Friday conducted an airstrike in Somalia against Al-Shabab terrorists (affiliated with Al-Qaeda, banned in Russia), Somalia's Information Ministry said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) US forces on Friday conducted an airstrike in Somalia against Al-Shabab terrorists (affiliated with Al-Qaeda, banned in Russia), Somalia's Information Ministry said.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Forces conducted an airstrike against Al-Shabaab terrorists after they attacked partner forces in a remote location near Beer Xaani, Somalia on 3rd June 2022," the Information Ministry said in a press release.

Five Al-Shabab terrorists were killed and there were no civilian casualties, the release said.

In May, the Biden administration issued an order renewing US military operations in Somalia in order to combat the growing threat of the Al-Shabab terror group.

The order authorizes the United States to send hundreds of operators into Somalia to enable a more effective fight against Al-Shabab, which Washington believes is growing its ability to conduct external attacks, according to US officials.

The US military presence in Somalia will consist of fewer than 500 personnel, down from approximately 750 prior to a winddown of troops under the Trump administration, and there are no plans to establish a permanent presence, a US official said.

