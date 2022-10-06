US Forces Conduct Raid Against Senior IS Official in Northeast Syria - CENTCOM

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) US forces carried out a raid Wednesday night in northeastern Syria against a senior Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group official, Central Command spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement to Sputnik on Thursday.

"Last night, CENTCOM forces conducted a raid in northeast Syria targeting a senior ISIS official. We will release more information once we are able to confirm operational details," Buccino said.

US special operations forces carried out a raid in the Syrian city of Qamishli against an IS target, media reported.

A military source in Syria told Sputnik earlier on Thursday that US forces killed a cattleman during raid and rounded up several members of the Syrian allied forces.

The US military is illegally stationed in the provinces of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zur and Al-Hasakah, where Syria's largest oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the presence of the US contingent in the country violated the country's sovereignty and international law.