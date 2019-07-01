UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces Conduct Strike Against Al-Qaeda In Northwest Syria - CENTCOM

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:16 PM

US Forces Conduct Strike Against Al-Qaeda in Northwest Syria - CENTCOM

US military forces conducted a strike against the leadership of the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) in northwest Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) US military forces conducted a strike against the leadership of the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) in northwest Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.

"US Forces conducted a strike against al-Qaeda in Syria (AQ-S) leadership at a training facility near Aleppo Province, Syria, June 30, 2019," the release said on Sunday.

The strike targeted al-Qaeda operatives responsible for plotting external attacks threatening US citizens, partners and civilians, the release said.

CENTCOM said northwest Syria remains a "safe haven" for al-Qaeda leaders to actively coordinate and plan terror attacks in the middle East and in the West.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations.

Nearly 2,000 US troops are currently operating in Syria, though neither Damascus nor the United Nations has authorized their presence in the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Russia Damascus Aleppo Middle East June Sunday 2019 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UK Liberal Democrat Leadership Rivals Reject Coali ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-Russia Attitude in US Unlikely to Change Afte ..

3 minutes ago

Local LPG price decreased by Rs 68 per 11.8-kg cyl ..

3 minutes ago

Wahab to continue training sessions despite of fra ..

15 minutes ago

Russia, US Agree to Create Consultative Mechanism ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Waiting to Welcome World Leaders at Interet ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.