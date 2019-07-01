US Forces Conduct Strike Against Al-Qaeda in Northwest Syria - CENTCOM

US military forces conducted a strike against the leadership of the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) in northwest Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) US military forces conducted a strike against the leadership of the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia ) in northwest Syria , the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.

"US Forces conducted a strike against al-Qaeda in Syria (AQ-S) leadership at a training facility near Aleppo Province, Syria, June 30, 2019," the release said on Sunday.

The strike targeted al-Qaeda operatives responsible for plotting external attacks threatening US citizens, partners and civilians, the release said.

CENTCOM said northwest Syria remains a "safe haven" for al-Qaeda leaders to actively coordinate and plan terror attacks in the middle East and in the West.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations.

Nearly 2,000 US troops are currently operating in Syria, though neither Damascus nor the United Nations has authorized their presence in the country.