US Forces Face 'Serious' Threat From Islamic State At Kabul Airport - Sullivan

Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Forces Face 'Serious' Threat From Islamic State at Kabul Airport - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that US forces at the Kabul international airport face a serious threat from the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

"What is present in Afghanistan right now to our forces at the airport is a serious threat from ISIS-K that we're trying to deal with," Sullivan said during a White House press briefing.

