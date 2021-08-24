US Forces Face 'Serious' Threat From Islamic State at Kabul Airport - Sullivan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that US forces at the Kabul international airport face a serious threat from the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

"What is present in Afghanistan right now to our forces at the airport is a serious threat from ISIS-K that we're trying to deal with," Sullivan said during a White House press briefing.