US Forces Had No Hostile Interactions With Taliban in Afghanistan - General

There have been no hostile interactions between the US forces and the Taliban (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan amid ongoing evacuation efforts at Kabul airport, US Army Brig. Gen. William Taylor said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) There have been no hostile interactions between the US forces and the Taliban (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan amid ongoing evacuation efforts at Kabul airport, US Army Brig. Gen. William Taylor said on Tuesday.

"We have had no hostile interactions, no attack, and no threat by the Taliban.

We remain vigilant. We also have not experienced any additional security incidents at HKIA [Hamid Karzai International Airport]," Taylor said at a Pentagon press briefing.

US Commanders at the airport are in communication with the Taliban commanders on the ground outside of the airport, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby added during the press briefing.