US Forces Hit al-Shabaab Terrorist Targets in Somalia With Airstrikes - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US forces have carried out new air strikes against al-Shabaab terrorists (affiliated with the Al-Qaeda terror group, banned in Russia) after they attacked Somali government military units near Duduble in the East African country, Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced on Wednesday.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Africa Command conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab terrorists after they attacked partner forces in a remote location near Duduble, Somalia (on) February 22," the press release said.

US forces are authorized to conduct strikes in support of combatant commander-designated partner forces under the 2001 Authorization of Use for Military Force, the release noted.

"A battle-damage assessment is still pending. The command's initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike. The Federal Government of Somalia and US Africa Command forces take great measures to prevent civilian casualties," AFRICOM said.

Violent extremist organizations like al-Shabaab present long-term threats to the United States and regional interests, the release said.