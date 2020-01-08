US Forces in Eastern Syria Along Iraqi Border on High Alert - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US forces in eastern Syria along the Iraqi border are on high alert following Iran's ballistic missile attack on US Al Asad Airbase in western Iraq, Syrian Al-Akhbar tv channel reported on Wednesday.

According to Iranian media reports, IRGC has announced that the attack on the base in Iraq is part of a revenge operation that Iran is starting in response to the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani.

The White House is aware of reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq and President Donald Trump is monitoring the situation, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirmed.