US Forces In Germany Defend 'Transatlantic Security' - Ambassador To Washington

Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US troops are not stationed in Germany to defend that country, but to protect Transatlantic security, German Ambassador to Washington Emily Haber told a Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) online meeting.

"US troops are in Germany not to defend Germany, but to defend Transatlantic security," Haber said on Monday.

Haber pledged that the United States would remain Germany's most important ally outside of the European Union.

"The United States remains Germany's premier partner outside the European Union and there is no doubt: None of us wants to end that... Our cooperation on military and security matters has always been very close and will remain so," Haber said.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump announced new reductions of the number of US troops in Germany from just under 35,000 to 25,000.

