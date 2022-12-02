US Forces in Lithuania Switch From Deterrence to Combat Mode - Lithuanian Chief of Defense

US forces deployed in Lithuania have switched from deterrence to combat mode after the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Lithuanian Chief of Defense Lt. Gen. Valdemaras Rupsys said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) US forces deployed in Lithuania have switched from deterrence to combat mode after the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Lithuanian Chief of Defense Lt. Gen. Valdemaras Rupsys said on Friday.

"Earlier, the key factor was deterrence... Then, there were forces that were mainly responsible for training us, getting familiar with the place, conducting tactical tasks.

And now, when the situation has changed, those troops and equipment are deployed so that they could be used in a fight immediately," Rupsys told Lithuanian National Radio and Television.

The growing US military presence across the whole of Europe is a response to the current situation and "enemy threats," and does not mean that the troops are switching to active defense, he added.

The presence of US troops in Lithuania will continue at least until 2025 on a rotational basis, Rupsys said.