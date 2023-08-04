Open Menu

US Forces In Niger Staying On Base, Continue To Cooperate With Nigerien Troops - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US Forces in Niger Staying on Base, Continue to Cooperate With Nigerien Troops - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) US forces stationed in Niger are largely remaining on military bases but continue to cooperate with Nigerien soldiers following a military coup in the country, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"Our forces there in Niger continue to cooperate daily with Nigerien forces to keep base operations and services functioning," Ryder said during a press briefing. "For the most part, right now they're staying on the bases."

Last month, Niger's presidential guard removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, with the guard's leader, Gen.

Abdourahmane Tchiani, declaring himself the new head of Niger.

The military coup has prompted evacuations from the country and restrictions on aid, with the United States calling for a return to democratic rule in Niger. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has also threatened to get involved if Bazoum is not returned to power.

There is no indication of imminent threats against US troops in Niger, Ryder said.

