US Forces in S. Korea to Start Receiving Moderna Vaccine Over Next Few Days - Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Gen. Robert Abrams, the commander of the US forces deployed to South Korea, USFK, said on Wednesday personnel would start to receive and administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the next few days.

"Over the next few days, USFK will begin to receive and administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to combat the COVID-19 virus to further protect the force and our community," Abrams said in a written message to the USFK members.

Abrams said that frontline health care workers and first responders would be first to receive shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Abrams, more shipments for all eligible USFK members will be carried out as production and distribution increases.

The USFK commander said that he planned to take the vaccine when given the opportunity, and urged members to also consider taking it.

Earlier in December, the US food and Drug Administration's Vaccine Advisory Committee recommended Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate for emergency use authorization. The Moderna vaccine is the second coronavirus vaccine greenlighted by the advisory committee, after Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.