US Forces In South Korea Declare Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) US Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Robert Abrams declared a public health emergency on Wednesday to protect American troops in South Korea from the coronavirus outbreak.

"To ensure I possess the necessary authorities needed to protect the force due to COVID-19 I have declared a public health emergency for all US commands and USFK installations," he said in a video address.

The force reportedly has 10 confirmed cases of infection with the virus. Abrams stressed that the declaration did not indicate an increased risk level from COVID-19 to US personnel and would not change preventive measures.

"This PHE applies to all service members, family members, DoD [Department of Defense] and Korean national civilians, contractors and DoD retirees who have access to USFK installations," he said.

The measure will be in effect until April 25, unless renewed or terminated. Those who fail to comply with the restrictions will be subject to "adverse actions," the general warned, including being barring from USFK facilities.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

