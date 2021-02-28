UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces In Syria Airlift 10 IS Militants To Deir Ez-Zor Province - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

US Forces in Syria Airlift 10 IS Militants to Deir Ez-Zor Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) The United States' armed forces have airlifted 10 militants affiliated with the IS terrorist organization (banned in Russia) from their non-authorized military base in the northeastern Syrian town of Ash Shaddadi to the eastern province of Deir Ez-Zor, state-run Syrian news agency SANA reported on Sunday, citing its local sources.

On Friday, news agencies reported that the ten terrorists were taken by the US forces from the Industrial Secondary Prison in the province of Al-Hasakah to the Ash Shaddadi base.

According to the news outlet, the militants will be examined by the US military doctors prior to their further transportation to the southern Al-Tanf military base located next to the Syrian-Jordanian border.

The news agency alleged that the US armed forces were planning to use the terrorists to carry out attacks against the Syrian armed forces, citizens and major highways.

The US military is stationed in the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor without consent from Damascus, controlling the territories with the largest oil and gas fields. The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the presence of the US contingent in the country violated Syria's sovereignty and international law.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Damascus Oil United States Border Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

1 hour ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

1 hour ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

2 hours ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Steel sets its compass towards steel flat ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid orders establishment of new digi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.