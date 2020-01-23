US Forces in Syria Had Number of Engagements With Russians - General

US forces in Syria have had various engagements with Russian forces on the ground, Operation Inherent Resolve Deputy Commander, Maj. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) US forces in Syria have had various engagements with Russian forces on the ground, Operation Inherent Resolve Deputy Commander, Maj. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, told reporters on Thursday.

"I would say that we've had a number of different engagements with the Russians on the ground," Grynkewich said.

US and Russian forces have previously had confrontations in areas such as Manbij and in the air, Grynkewich said.

The commander said each time they have confrontations with Russian forces, they try to de-escalate the situation, not take any provocative actions and request they adhere to protocols for such situations.

Grynkewich added that most of the time, but not always, US and Russian forces are able to handle confrontations in an appropriate manner. However, he said the Russians are always testing them.

US troops have been operating in Syria since 2014 without the permission of either Damascus or the UN Security Council.