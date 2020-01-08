UrduPoint.com
US Forces In Syria On High Alert, Moving To Base Close To Iraqi Border - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:10 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US Forces in eastern Syrian Deir ez-Zur province are on high alert and started moving to the military base close to the Iraqi border, following the Wednesday Iranian attack on the US Ain Al Asad Airbase in western Iraq, state-run Syria tv reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched surface-to-surface missiles at two US facilities in Iraq (in Erbil, and the Ayn Al Asad Airbase).

Syria TV also said that they received information regarding the beginning of an evacuation of US forces from the Al-Omar oil field and the Conoco gas field. US troops are on their way to the military base near Ash Shaddadi town in Hasakah province.

According to the Iranian media, over 35 rockets have been launched so far.

