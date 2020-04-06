UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces Japan Declare Public Health Emergency At Facilities Near Tokyo Over COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

US Forces Japan Declare Public Health Emergency at Facilities Near Tokyo Over COVID-19

The US Forces Japan commander, Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, on Monday declared a public health emergency in light of COVID-19 for all US troops stationed in the Kanto Plain region, which includes Tokyo and Yokohama, among other cities

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The US Forces Japan commander, Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, on Monday declared a public health emergency in light of COVID-19 for all US troops stationed in the Kanto Plain region, which includes Tokyo and Yokohama, among other cities.

"Protecting the health and safety of everyone associated with U.S. Forces Japan is my number one priority. Due to the steady increase in COVID-19 cases in the Tokyo area, I have implemented a Public Health Emergency for the Kanto Plains region. This order covers all Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine installations and facilities in this area," Schneider said, as quoted in a press release.

The public health emergency will remain in effect through May 5, unless it is renewed or terminated sooner by a separated order.

The order also applies to civilians, in particular, family members of the US military, and those associated with the provision of US bases and housing units.

According to media reports, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to declare a state of emergency in the country on Wednesday to contain a rapid spread of COVID-19.

Japan has registered 4,586 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, 308 of which have been confirmed over the past 24 hours. Tokyo alone confirmed 143 new infections on Sunday, bringing the capital's total to 1,033.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Yokohama Tokyo Japan May Sunday Family Media All Housing

Recent Stories

IPL 2020: The stakeholders ponder to find out suit ..

5 minutes ago

France heading for worst recession since WWII:Fina ..

8 minutes ago

BISE's extends coronavirus precautionary closure t ..

8 minutes ago

Morocco records 92 new COVID-19 cases, total 1113

16 minutes ago

NEPRA urged to take immediate action against KE

9 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi calls for re ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.