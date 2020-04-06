US Forces Japan Declare Public Health Emergency at Facilities Near Tokyo Over COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The US Forces Japan commander, Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, on Monday declared a public health emergency in light of COVID-19 for all US troops stationed in the Kanto Plain region, which includes Tokyo and Yokohama, among other cities.

"Protecting the health and safety of everyone associated with U.S. Forces Japan is my number one priority. Due to the steady increase in COVID-19 cases in the Tokyo area, I have implemented a Public Health Emergency for the Kanto Plains region. This order covers all Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine installations and facilities in this area," Schneider said, as quoted in a press release.

The public health emergency will remain in effect through May 5, unless it is renewed or terminated sooner by a separated order.

The order also applies to civilians, in particular, family members of the US military, and those associated with the provision of US bases and housing units.

According to media reports, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to declare a state of emergency in the country on Wednesday to contain a rapid spread of COVID-19.

Japan has registered 4,586 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, 308 of which have been confirmed over the past 24 hours. Tokyo alone confirmed 143 new infections on Sunday, bringing the capital's total to 1,033.