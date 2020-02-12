US forces kill 1 Syrian regime militiaman in Al-Hasakah

A pro-Assad militiaman was killed in clashes with U.S. forces in Syria's Al-Hasakah province, followed by U.S. airstrikes, according to local sources

AL-HASAKAH, SYRIA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A pro-Assad militiaman was killed in clashes with U.S. forces in Syria's Al-Hasakah province, followed by U.S. airstrikes, according to local sources.

Clashes erupted when the pro-regime militia (Shabiha) tried to stop U.S. soldiers in the village of Khirbet Amo on the Al-Hasakah-Qamishli road. Following the clashes, two U.S. fighter jets targeted two regime checkpoints in the same village, said the sources.