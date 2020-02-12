UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces Kill 1 Syrian Regime Militiaman In Al-Hasakah

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:22 PM

US forces kill 1 Syrian regime militiaman in Al-Hasakah

A pro-Assad militiaman was killed in clashes with U.S. forces in Syria's Al-Hasakah province, followed by U.S. airstrikes, according to local sources

AL-HASAKAH, SYRIA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A pro-Assad militiaman was killed in clashes with U.S. forces in Syria's Al-Hasakah province, followed by U.S. airstrikes, according to local sources.

Clashes erupted when the pro-regime militia (Shabiha) tried to stop U.S. soldiers in the village of Khirbet Amo on the Al-Hasakah-Qamishli road. Following the clashes, two U.S. fighter jets targeted two regime checkpoints in the same village, said the sources.

Related Topics

Syria Road Same

Recent Stories

SCCI, Sharjah Police to hold &#039;Economic Sustai ..

10 minutes ago

Visitors to experience &#039;Singing Trees&#039; i ..

25 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo launches veterinary student internship ..

25 minutes ago

Emaar&#039;s 2019 net profit reaches AED6.2 billio ..

40 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition Says Opened Fire on Civilians in ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs govt to complete ML-1 Railwa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.