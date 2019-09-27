US Forces Kill 17 Islamic State Terrorists In Southwest Libya - Africa Command
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:17 PM
US military forces killed 17 Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorists during an airstrike in southwest Libya, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Friday
"In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord, US Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting ISIS-Libya terrorists in southwest Libya, September 26," the statement said. "At this time, it is assessed the airstrike killed seventeen terrorists."