UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces Kill 17 Islamic State Terrorists In Southwest Libya - Africa Command

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:17 PM

US Forces Kill 17 Islamic State Terrorists in Southwest Libya - Africa Command

US military forces killed 17 Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorists during an airstrike in southwest Libya, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) US military forces killed 17 Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorists during an airstrike in southwest Libya, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Friday.

"In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord, US Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting ISIS-Libya terrorists in southwest Libya, September 26," the statement said. "At this time, it is assessed the airstrike killed seventeen terrorists."

Related Topics

Africa Russia Libya September Government

Recent Stories

Berlin spends 1 bn euros to buy back former public ..

37 seconds ago

Shireen Mazari inaugurates human rights web-portal ..

38 seconds ago

PIMA arranging basic lifesaving support training s ..

40 seconds ago

Trump-Zelenskyy Transcript Release Discredits US - ..

47 seconds ago

IRS probationers visit Lok Virsa

5 minutes ago

Punjab sports minister to launch youth portal

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.