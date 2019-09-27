US Forces Kill 17 Islamic State Terrorists in Southwest Libya - Africa Command

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) US military forces killed 17 Islamic State (banned in Russia ) terrorists during an airstrike in southwest Libya , the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Friday.

"In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord, US Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting ISIS-Libya terrorists in southwest Libya, September 26," the statement said. "At this time, it is assessed the airstrike killed seventeen terrorists."