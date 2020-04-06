UrduPoint.com
US Forces Kill 8 Terrorists With 3 Airstrikes In Somalia - AFRICOM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:49 PM

US Forces Kill 8 Terrorists With 3 Airstrikes in Somalia - AFRICOM

US forces killed at least eight terrorists in three airstrikes in southern Somalia over the weekend, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) US forces killed at least eight terrorists in three airstrikes in southern Somalia over the weekend, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Monday.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Africa Command conducted three (3) airstrikes targeting al-Shabaab terrorists in the vicinity of Mubarak, Somalia, Apr.

5," the release said.

The command's initial assessment concluded these airstrikes killed eight terrorists and that no civilians were either killed or injured in the operation, the release added.

The US has about 500 forces in Somalia, supporting and training government troops in a war against the al Shabab terrorist group, which has pledged loyalty to al Qaeda (banned in Russia).

