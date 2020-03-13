US Forces Korea Confirm Nine Tested Positive For Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Nine members of the United States Forces South Korea (USFK) have been confirmed to have coronavirus, USFK Commander, General Robert B. Abrams announced Friday.

"We currently have a total of nine patients who tested positive; one service member, two active duty dependents, and the rest are Korean nationals employees," Abrams said in a news conference.

He added that all nine live off base, outside US military installations.