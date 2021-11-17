UrduPoint.com

US Forces Korea Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Program For Affiliated Children - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 07:04 PM

US Forces Korea Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Program for Affiliated Children - Reports

The United States Forces Korea (USFK) began vaccinating children in its affiliated community with a pediatric Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday, Yonhap reported, citing USFK officials

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The United States Forces Korea (USFK) began vaccinating children in its affiliated community with a pediatric Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday, Yonhap reported, citing USFK officials.

The vaccination program for children aged five to eleven began at the medical centers at Camp Humphreys, Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, and Camp Walker in Daegu southeast of Seoul, the USFK said.

The US food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children of this age group on October 29. The first pediatric dose contains one-third of the adult dose. Immune responses of children five to eleven years old were comparable to those of individuals 16 to 25 years of age. In addition, the vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children five to eleven years old.

Related Topics

Daegu Seoul United States October

Recent Stories

Kachi Abadies in Lahore, Karachi facing multiple i ..

Kachi Abadies in Lahore, Karachi facing multiple issues

2 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi receives a delegation from SSEPIE ..

Sultan Al Qasimi receives a delegation from SSEPIET

5 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai a key international platform under ..

Expo 2020 Dubai a key international platform underscoring values of solidarity, ..

6 minutes ago
 NATO Plans to Gain Foothold in Central Asia - Russ ..

NATO Plans to Gain Foothold in Central Asia - Russian Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Over 20 People Killed in Camp Attack in Western Ni ..

Over 20 People Killed in Camp Attack in Western Niger - Source

2 minutes ago
 Belarus to Stop Electricity Supplies to Ukraine Fr ..

Belarus to Stop Electricity Supplies to Ukraine From November 18 - Energy Minist ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.