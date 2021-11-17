US Forces Korea Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Program for Affiliated Children - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The United States Forces Korea (USFK) began vaccinating children in its affiliated community with a pediatric Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday, Yonhap reported, citing USFK officials.

The vaccination program for children aged five to eleven began at the medical centers at Camp Humphreys, Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, and Camp Walker in Daegu southeast of Seoul, the USFK said.

The US food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children of this age group on October 29. The first pediatric dose contains one-third of the adult dose. Immune responses of children five to eleven years old were comparable to those of individuals 16 to 25 years of age. In addition, the vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children five to eleven years old.