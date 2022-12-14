UrduPoint.com

US Forces Korea Launches Space Unit - Commander

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

US Forces Korea Launches Space Unit - Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The US military on Wednesday launched a US Space Force unit in South Korea to enhance the security of the region, the US Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera said.

"The activation here today of U.S. Space Forces Korea ... enhances our ability to defend the homeland, and should ensure peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia," LaCamera said during the launching ceremony, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The launch of the unit illustrates US commitment to strengthening security in the Indo-Pacific region and tightening Washington-Seoul defense cooperation, the USFK Commander added.

According to the Korean media, the ceremony was attended by US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg, South Korea-US Combined Forces Command Deputy Commander Gen. Ahn Byung-seok and Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, commander of the US Space Forces Indo-Pacific.

In mid-September, following a meeting of the bilateral Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group, the US and South Korea agreed to strengthen response capabilities and continue to cooperate also in the space and cyber areas. The countries pledged to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, including through bilateral military drills and multilateral cooperation with partners in the region.

Related Topics

South Korea North Korea Media Asia

Recent Stories

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India fo ..

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India for terror activities inside Pak ..

16 minutes ago
 LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 ..

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 pm to control smog

28 minutes ago
 Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

2 hours ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

2 hours ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.