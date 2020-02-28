US Forces Korea Notify Local Employees of Furlough as Cost-Sharing Talks Stall - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Forces Korea (USFK) notified on Friday its nearly 9,000 South Korean employees that they may expect to be furloughed in 30 days amid stalled cost-sharing talks, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The US Forces Korea (USFK) notified on Friday its nearly 9,000 South Korean employees that they may expect to be furloughed in 30 days amid stalled cost-sharing talks, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

"Their loss will have an impact on readiness. Unfortunately, without an agreed upon SMA [Special Measures Agreement], we must continue to prepare for a potential furlough," USFK commander Gen. Robert Abrams said, as quoted by the agency.

If no agreement is reached, the forced unpaid leave of South Korean USFK personnel will begin on April 1, he said.

The USFK command has studied all options to delay a potential furlough and will continue to consider other alternatives, the commander added.

Since 1991, South Korea has been shouldering part of the costs for stationing US troops in South Korea per the Special Measures Agreement, which is renewed regularly. The most recent agreement expired on December 31, 2019, but the two countries are still struggling to negotiate a new deal, as US President Donald Trump has on multiple occasions demanded that Seoul pay more. According to media reports, Washington wants Seoul to boost payments in 2020 nearly sixfold to $5 billion.