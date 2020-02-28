UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces Korea Notify Local Employees Of Furlough As Cost-Sharing Talks Stall - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:05 PM

US Forces Korea Notify Local Employees of Furlough as Cost-Sharing Talks Stall - Reports

The US Forces Korea (USFK) notified on Friday its nearly 9,000 South Korean employees that they may expect to be furloughed in 30 days amid stalled cost-sharing talks, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The US Forces Korea (USFK) notified on Friday its nearly 9,000 South Korean employees that they may expect to be furloughed in 30 days amid stalled cost-sharing talks, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

"Their loss will have an impact on readiness. Unfortunately, without an agreed upon SMA [Special Measures Agreement], we must continue to prepare for a potential furlough," USFK commander Gen. Robert Abrams said, as quoted by the agency.

If no agreement is reached, the forced unpaid leave of South Korean USFK personnel will begin on April 1, he said.

The USFK command has studied all options to delay a potential furlough and will continue to consider other alternatives, the commander added.

Since 1991, South Korea has been shouldering part of the costs for stationing US troops in South Korea per the Special Measures Agreement, which is renewed regularly. The most recent agreement expired on December 31, 2019, but the two countries are still struggling to negotiate a new deal, as US President Donald Trump has on multiple occasions demanded that Seoul pay more. According to media reports, Washington wants Seoul to boost payments in 2020 nearly sixfold to $5 billion.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Seoul South Korea North Korea April May December 2019 2020 Media All Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans made 102 scores in 12th o ..

9 minutes ago

Lavrov Confirms Russia's Commitment to Sochi Agree ..

35 seconds ago

Namibia expects economy to recover in 2020

37 seconds ago

Lavrov Calls for Uniting All Efforts to Prevent Fu ..

11 minutes ago

S. Korean Carmaker Hyundai Halts Work at Plant Aft ..

11 minutes ago

Russia restricts Iran, SKorea travellers over viru ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.