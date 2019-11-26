UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces, Kurds Launch New Counter-Terror Against Islamic State In North Syria - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:20 AM

US Forces, Kurds Launch New Counter-Terror Against Islamic State in North Syria - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) US forces operating in northern Syria have launched a new series of what have been described as large scale counter-terrorism missions against the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) terror group forces operating in the area, the media reported on Monday.

The new series of operations were launched on Friday almost two months after President Donald Trump ordered US troops evacuated from northeast Syria, clearing the way for a Turkish military advance to occupy areas previously held by Kurdish rebel allies of the United States, the New York Times reported.

US troops and hundreds of Syrian Kurds from the same groups Trump ended support for in early October when the Turkish Army occupied their enclaves carried out a joint large scale mission to capture Islamic State bases in Deir al-Zour province, 120 miles south of the Turkish border, the report said.

The new operations, which have yet to be confirmed by the Defense Department or US Central Command (CENTCOM), followed alerts from US intelligence analysts that Islamic State forces were started to advance again from remaining strongholds deep in the Syrian desert, the report continued.

The report also quoted CENTCOM head General Kenneth McKenzie as telling reporters in Bahrain on Saturday that about 500 US troops would maintain and intensify the pressure in coming weeks against remaining Islamic State fightes.

Related Topics

Army Syria Russia Trump Same New York Bahrain United States October Border Media From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

25 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

40 minutes ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

55 minutes ago

UAE Annual Meetings consolidate collaborative gove ..

55 minutes ago

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

1 hour ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.