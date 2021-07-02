US Forces Left Bagram Base in Afghanistan Under Troops Withdrawal - Fox News Correspondent

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The US forces have left the Bagram air base in Afghanistan - the biggest one used by the United States in this country - under the ongoing full-scale withdrawal, Jennifer Griffin, a national security correspondent of Fox news, said.

"A senior US official tells me all US forces have left Bagram Air Base - the main US military air base an hour north of Kabul," Griffin wrote on his Twitter page.

On Tuesday, Afghan broadcaster 1TV reported, citing an unnamed US military spokesperson, that the Bagram Air Base would be handed over to the Afghan security forces.

The US presidential administration pledged to finish the troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11, which will put an end to the 20-year operation in the Asian nation.