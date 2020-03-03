UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces Likely To Remain In Afghanistan Despite Peace Agreement With Taliban - Analysts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Forces Likely to Remain in Afghanistan Despite Peace Agreement With Taliban - Analysts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The US military will likely occupy Afghanistan indefinitely despite President Donald Trump's new peace pact with the Taliban because of pressure from the American establishment amid a prolonged drawdown, analysts told Sputnik.

US and Taliban officials signed an agreement in Doha on Saturday that calls for Washington to withdraw troops over the next 14 months and the commencement of intra-Afghan talks.

"As it is a phased plan the ultimate result will not be really visible until a year or more down the road, with US troop strength still at pre-Trump levels until after the [2020 US] election," former CIA officer Phil Giraldi told Sputnik. "Trump will certainly be under pressure to wind up with an Iraq-type solution - in other words, occupation light."

Earlier on Monday, Afghanistan's Tolo news said the Taliban has ordered the commencement of offensive operations, bringing an end to a 7-day truce.

Historian and former US commander in Iraq Doug Macgregor told Sputnik that Pakistan poses another potential obstacle to a successful peace deal since the agreement depends on Islamabad's willingness to compel the Taliban to back the accord.

"The 14 month postponement of withdrawal prolongs the hemorrhage of money into the Afghan money pit and creates the possibility that the Neocons may find another way to delay our departure," Macgregor said.

Neocons or neoconservatives, refers to a loose but influential group of US military hawks that actively promote military intervention in nations that are hostile to Washington.

Earlier on Monday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected a key measure in the accord, a prisoner exchange freeing 5,000 Taliban fighters held by the government.

Meanwhile, the agreement calls for the Taliban to begin negotiating directly with Ghani's government, something the Islamist group has thus far refused to do, claiming the government is a puppet of Washington.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Islamabad Prisoner Exchange Washington CIA Iraq Trump Road Doha Money May Ashraf Ghani From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

3 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

4 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

4 hours ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

4 hours ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.