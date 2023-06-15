US Forces Nagorno-Karabakh to Meet With Azerbaijan in 3rd State in Ultimatum Form - Source

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 08:39 PM
Washington forces the representatives of the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh to meet with the representatives of Azerbaijan in a third country in an ultimatum form, a diplomatic source in Washington told Sputnik on Thursday
"Washington is forcing the representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh in an ultimatum-like way to agree in the near future to a meeting with the Azerbaijani side in a third country with the participation of an American curator. The goal is to introduce the United States into the region," the source said.
If the Nagorno-Karabakh leadership refuses such contact, then it is threatened with an Azerbaijani counter-terrorist operation in the region, the source added.