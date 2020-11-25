UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces, NATO Wage Multiple Exercises Throughout European Theater - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 08:49 PM

US Forces, NATO Wage Multiple Exercises Throughout European Theater - Pentagon

US forces along with NATO allies and partner nations conducted multiple military drills and live fire exercises across Europe this month, from Sweden in the north to Greece, the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) US forces along with NATO allies and partner nations conducted multiple military drills and live fire exercises across Europe this month, from Sweden in the north to Greece, the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Each of these exercises and operations dramatically demonstrated our collective conventional and special operations abilities to defend every region across Europe," US European Command (EUCOM) planning chief Cap. Jeffery Rathbun said in the release.

In Sweden, US Special Operations Command Europe trained alongside the Swedish Armed Forces and Home Guard.

Backed by US Navy destroyer Ross, a 16-day exercise focused on possible Baltic Sea regional contingencies, the release said.

Rapid Falcon is a seven-day exercise with Romanian forces featured the US military's long-range HIMARS rockets in a rapid deployment drill, the release also said.

Greece hosted a 16-day exercise that ends Friday, with 250 specialized military members from four nations - Germany, Greece, Netherlands and the United Nations, the release added.

Along with the simultaneous live fire exercises, EUCOM hosted a virtual 12-day strategy conference with 13 NATO allies and nine partner nations, according to the release.

Related Topics

NATO Fire United Nations Europe Germany Sweden Netherlands Greece From

Recent Stories

Sheraa sets the stage for global experts and influ ..

5 minutes ago

Swiss Government Offers 3,500 Work Permits to UK C ..

48 seconds ago

Merchant Ship Sustains Minor Damage From Attempted ..

50 seconds ago

US Sanctions Libyan Kaniyat Militia, Its Leader - ..

51 seconds ago

CBUAE has laid a strong foundation for a robust Fi ..

20 minutes ago

Czech Republic to Hold Free, Voluntary Testing for ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.