US Forces, NATO Wage Multiple Exercises Throughout European Theater - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) US forces along with NATO allies and partner nations conducted multiple military drills and live fire exercises across Europe this month, from Sweden in the north to Greece, the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Each of these exercises and operations dramatically demonstrated our collective conventional and special operations abilities to defend every region across Europe," US European Command (EUCOM) planning chief Cap. Jeffery Rathbun said in the release.

In Sweden, US Special Operations Command Europe trained alongside the Swedish Armed Forces and Home Guard.

Backed by US Navy destroyer Ross, a 16-day exercise focused on possible Baltic Sea regional contingencies, the release said.

Rapid Falcon is a seven-day exercise with Romanian forces featured the US military's long-range HIMARS rockets in a rapid deployment drill, the release also said.

Greece hosted a 16-day exercise that ends Friday, with 250 specialized military members from four nations - Germany, Greece, Netherlands and the United Nations, the release added.

Along with the simultaneous live fire exercises, EUCOM hosted a virtual 12-day strategy conference with 13 NATO allies and nine partner nations, according to the release.