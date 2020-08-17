UrduPoint.com
US Forces Raise Health Alert To 'Substantial' As South Korea's COVID-19 Cases Rebound

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

US Forces Raise Health Alert to 'Substantial' as South Korea's COVID-19 Cases Rebound

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) US Forces Korea (USFK) raised health alert to level three out of four on Monday after South Korea saw the highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases since March.

"Out of an abundance of caution based on the recent spike of confirmed COVID-19 cases across South Korea, United States Forces Korea has raised its current health protection condition to 'Charlie' peninsula-wide effective Monday, Aug. 17 at 5 a.m. [20:00 GMT Sunday]," USFK wrote on Facebook.

The US has four threat levels for its military installations. "Charlie" means that an area is experiencing sustained community transmission. It is followed by the fourth level, which indicates severe, widespread infection transmission.

"To minimize the potential exposure to others, only mission essential individuals will report for duty with all others conducting telework. Off-installation travel is only authorized for official and necessary duties," USFK added.

The command pledged that USFK keeps a "robust combined defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary while maintaining prudent preventive measures to protect the force."

South Korea reported 279 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which is the largest daily rise since March 8. The increase is explained by the virus spreading via churches and trading facilities.

