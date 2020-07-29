UrduPoint.com
US Forces Redeployment Underlines Commitment To European Security - NATO Chief

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) US decision to redeploy part of its contingent from Germany underlines the commitment to security in Europe, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier on the day, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that US forces would begin departing Germany within the next few weeks.

"Today's announcement by Secretary Esper on US forces in Europe underlines the continued commitment by the United States to NATO and to European security," the secretary general said.

He also explained that prior to the announcement of the redeployment, the United States held close consultations with its NATO allies.

