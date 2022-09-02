UrduPoint.com

US Forces Rescue American Held Hostage By Terrorists In West Africa - AFRICOM

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 09:27 PM

US forces rescued an American this week who was held hostage by terrorists in West Africa, a US Africa Command spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Friday

"On the afternoon of August 29, US Africa Command personnel facilitated the safe turnover of an American citizen who had been held hostage by terrorists in a remote area of West Africa," the spokesperson said.

AFRICOM thanked African and international partners who cooperated with the United States on the matter over the last several months leading up to this operation, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson highlighted that the Nigerian government's cooperation was especially critical to this rescue.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley vaguely mentioned the rescue earlier this week during a change of command ceremony. He said Special Operations Command conducted a hostage rescue.

